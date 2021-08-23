FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky reported record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU patients and patients on ventilators on Monday. The grim figures were announced as the state recognizes Kentucky Health Care Heroes Week. During a briefing Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced additional steps the state is taking to help ease the burden on health care workers.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,893 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday, including 529 in intensive care units and 301 on ventilators.
Discussing the numbers during a briefing Monday afternoon, Beshear said Kentucky had its third highest week of new COVID-19 cases last week. Additionally, as of Monday, state's test positivity rate is 12.87% — the highest it's been since the state has had enough testing to get an accurate count. Beshear also said the state had 2,596 new cases Monday, which is the highest number the state has ever reported on a Monday. The day's report also included 17 new coronavirus-related deaths.
Beshear said 21 to 25 hospitals in the state are dealing with critical staffing shortages. Up to 11 hospitals have nursing shortages that are limiting their inpatient capacity, Beshear said. The governor said hospitals are also worried about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in schools, not only because of the increase in patients those surges could lead to, but also because hospitals staff who are parents may face child care issues if schools have to close.
Help for health care workers
To help health care workers, Beshear said the Kentucky National Guard will continue to aid the health care system at least through the end of this calendar year. On Sept. 1, an operation will begin to help hospitals, with deployments of Guard members being sent in two-week increments. The operation will begin at St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead, the Medical Center at Bowling Green and Pikeville Medical Center. The governor said 75 guardsmen and guardswomen will be included in the initial deployment, followed by five teams of 15.
Other Kentucky National Guard missions moving into the fall will include mobile vaccine teams sporting health departments and continued food bank support.
Beshear said his office has also made a resource request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to bring additional health care professionals to the state. He said Kentucky is asking for eight teams with eight registered nurses and two certified nursing assistants. The state has also requested two EMS strike teams that would be able to help transfer patients from full hospitals to other facilities. "Right now, our EMS is so strained, they're worried about doing regular emergency calls," Beshear said. To begin, the teams would support St. Claire Regional Medical Center, Saint Joseph London, the Medical Center at Bowling Green and Baptist Health Hardin, if the state's request is approved.
The governor said he has made a request with KBEMS for three more teams of five ambulances to help local EMS agencies perform their emergency medical duties.
"We hope FEMA will approve this request quickly, but I do want to say we're not the only state going through this, and there are some states right now that are hit even harder than we are," Beshear said. "So, we'll await word. It was our job to ask and to push as hard as we can, and we hope we can get as much help as we can."
New red zone reduction recommendations
According to the latest update from the Kentucky Department for Public Health, only one county in the state is out of the COVID-19 red zone Monday. That's Robertson County, which is in northern Kentucky. That means 119 counties in the state are experiencing high rates of COVID-19 transmission. Robertson County is in the orange zone, which means it is experiencing a substantial rate of transmission.
Beshear announced new red zone recommendations Monday, which he's asking local leaders across the commonwealth to follow
Those include:
- Increase vaccination efforts.
- Require masks in government buildings.
- Encourage masking in public indoor settings for everyone ages 2 and up.
- Encourage masking in crowded outdoor settings for everyone ages 2 and up.
- Encourage physical distancing of at least 6 feet in public places.
- Maximize use of outdoor spaces for gatherings.
- Consider limited in-person community gatherings and postponing large events.
- Encourage medically vulnerable people to avoid large crowds.
- Encourage community partners and stakeholders to implement strong communication plans.
"When you're in the red zone, the number one thing you can do to get out of it is get people vaccinated," Beshear said. "Once you hit the red zone, that's what we need to think about doing. Who can push your vaccinations? How about every coach? How about every local leader? How about the business leaders in the town? Whoever, wherever, everything that you can do."