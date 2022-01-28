The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 225,000 free, rapid COVID-19 self-administered test kits are available in 14 counties across the state.
Residents of Jackson and Jefferson counties are eligible for these free tests through the Project Access Covid Tests program. However, residents must have a 62864 zip code to access these tests.
“Testing is still a critical component for slowing transmission of COVID-19 and helping prevent further infections,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “With readily available at-home testing, individuals can find out very quickly if they are positive and take action to isolate for five days while alerting those with whom they had close contact that they should also test. Readily available tests can help us chart a course for the new normal and help us learn how to coexist with COVID-19.”
Those living in the 62864 zip code can click here to sign up for free home delivery of the tests.
The Project Access Covid Tests program was established in partnership with Rockefeller Foundation, health care technology company CareEvolation, test manufacture iHealth Labs, Inc., and Amazon.com.