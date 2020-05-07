PADUCAH -- The wait is almost over for restaurant owners in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday restaurants will be allowed to seat their customers starting May 22. They'll have some requirements if they want to reopen properly.
Pizza Warehouse Owner Joan Manganaro is excited to have her customers back in her restaurant.
"We have gone from being a seven-day-a-week operation, to doing nothing for 40 days, and it's just awful. We need human contact. We need social interactions, whether it's two feet apart or six feet apart," Manganaro says.
Even though restaurants will be able to have people inside, they'll still be required to keep employees and customers safe by practicing social distancing.
"The 10 steps for Healthy at Work are going to have to be followed, and CDC guidance for restaurants can be downloaded as well for a start," Governor Andy Beshear said during his news conference Thursday.
Manganaro is ready to follow along with those government mandates.
"We've been preparing our staff for a couple of weeks now," Manganaro says. "We just started our curbside carryout, and we've been practicing these health distance issues and working with gloves and masks and ultra sanitizing everything."
COVID-19 is going to cause some changes in the day-to-day operation at Pizza Warehouse.
"Going forward, when we can reopen, we'll certainly implement a rigid training program where we can make sure everyone is safe. You and us," Manganaro says.
Restaurants will be able to have 33% capacity inside and unlimited seating outside as long as tables are far enough apart. Governor Beshear emphasized, like all other parts of the reopening phases, these rules are subject to change if there is a spike in cases.