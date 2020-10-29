MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced recommendations for counties considered "red zones" for high incidence rates for COVID-19 cases. McCracken County is one of the counties listed as a red zone.
One of those recommendations advises people to avoid dinning inside restaurants, instead ordering takeout only. That has some restaurant owners in McCracken County worried.
"I wake up today and I say 'What's today going to bring, or what is tomorrow going to bring?'" said big Ed's Restaurant owner Ed White, "One week is good, and the next it's, like I said, five steps back."
At best, White has been able to operate his indoor dining at only 50% capacity for the past several months. That means his profit has been cut in half, too.
"It's been really really bad, because I mean the bills are still coming in," says White.
White fears the new recommendation from the governor's office will tank his business even more.
"With him recommending not to come in and eat, it's really gonna' hurt, because I can't afford to cook all of this food and hope to sell it or just cook it and hope people come in," White said. "So it's one of those things where I'm taking a double loss now."
Despite the guidance from the state, White says he'll continue to offer indoor dining. With the precautions that he and his staff put into place, White believes it's safe for people to eat inside his restaurant.
"I feel like it's safe to come in and eat," said White, "I decided I was gonna' put my big boy pants on and keep the door open."
White says for the sake of his employees, he's going to keep things going and hope things get better soon.
"Like I said, you can only do so much. And, you know, it ain't got up to my neck yet, but it's getting there. You can only keep the water down for so long."
Other bars and restaurants in Paducah are reacting to the new recommendations as well. Barrel and Bond announced via social media that it will close early on Saturday, at 7 p.m. The business is also limiting groups dinning in together to four people. Everyone moving around inside the bar is required to wear a mask or face covering, and the business is not accepting cash to prevent the spread of germs.