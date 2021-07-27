MARSHALL COUNTY, KY– Positive cases in Marshall County have seen a sharp increase in the past week, according to the Marshall County Health Department.
In June, and early July, positive case rates had fluctuated between 1.8% and 3.2%. The lowest rate of the year was 1.8% immediately following the 4th of July weekend. Since then, the rate of positive cases have progressively doubled and tripled.
As of Tuesday, the positive test rate was at 31.2% in the county. Billy Pitts, the Public Health Director for the Marshall County Health Department, referred to these increased rates as an "alarming trend".
According to Pitts, most of the new cases relate to large gatherings and out of state travel. "While no one is completely immune to contracting the virus, most of the positive cases are occurring in our unvaccinated population," Pitts added.
The county has not received any information if the Delta variant is among these positive tests.
The Marshall County Health Department would like to remind everyone that COVID-19 is still active in our community, and they ask everyone to take necessary precautions to protect themselves, family, friends, and community.