WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — If COVID-19 case growth doesn't go down in Williamson and Franklin counties in Illinois, the area may be in for tighter restrictions.
That's the warning from the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department. Williamson County has had 846 COVID-19 cases. Franklin County has had 313 cases.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently announced a statewide masks requirement for bars and restaurants because of high COVID-19 numbers.
Carrie Eldridge with the Franklin Williamson Bi-County Health Department said the numbers are not coming from where you might think.
"Some people might be under the assumption that the numbers came from long-term care, which isn't the case. A lot of our positives are actually those in their 20s, which is our college-age population," said Eldridge.
She said people who are not following prevention guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are a big factor behind the spread.
"Typically, it's because of people attending church services or social gatherings, birthday or college parties, and of course, people not wearing masks, said Eldridge.
Currently, Franklin and Williamson counties are at warning levels, according to state health officials. Eldridge says if things get worse, the community could see tighter restrictions.
"If the virus continues to spread, we will see an uptick in cases. If that happens, we will have to go into further mitigation. Restaurants and bars would close earlier," said Eldridge.
She said considering how easily the virus spreads, the only way for the counties to improve and get out of the warning level are for people to wear masks in public, practice social distancing and frequently wash their hands.
So far, there have been 12 deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin County. The health department says 446 of Williamson County's cases have recovered, has have 190 cases in Franklin County.