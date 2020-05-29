LYON COUNTY, KY— The River's Bend Retirement Community has announced that no active COVID-19 cases remain at the facility.
In a release, River's Bend said three staff members and six residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.
The first COVID-19 case at the retirement facility was confirmed in late March. During the pandemic, two of the facility's residents died.
River's Bend Retirement Community said they are thankful for the local health departments, emergency services, and hospitals that have helped them during the pandemic.
Staff at River's Bend will continue to follow safety measures put into place by the Centers for Disease Control and state health officials.
Residents will continue to be isolated in their rooms for their safety. Friends and family are not allowed to enter the facility for visits, but "visitation stations" have been set up outside for safe interactions with the residents.