The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 943 points Wednesday as surging coronavirus cases in the Europe resulted in more lockdowns there, threatening more pain for the economy. Cases are also surging in the U.S.
The S&P 500 dropped 3.5%, its third straight loss. The index has now given up 5.6% so far this week and is on track for its biggest weekly fall since March, when markets were in a downward spiral.
Crude oil prices fell sharply as investors anticipated that demand for energy will weaken along with the economy.
Treasury yields fell as investors sought shelter in safer assets.
