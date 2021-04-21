SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — The Southern Seven Health Department has a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic aimed at parents who would like to get their 16 and 17-year old children vaccinated.
The health department says two different locations will offer the Pfizer vaccine to teens on Saturday, April 24. However, teens will need to have a parent with them when they get vaccinated.
The two clinics will be on Saturday, April 24 from:
- 10 a.m. - Noon: Johnson County, Vienna High School, 601 N. 1st Street, Vienna, IL.
- 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Massac County High School, 2841 Old Marion Road, Metropolis, IL.
“We’ve had parents reach out to us and request a vaccination opportunity for their 16 to 17 year olds,” said Nathan Ryder, Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing Team. “With the Pfizer vaccine being the only vaccine with emergency approval for 16 and 17 year olds, it’s tough for S7 parents to find a nearby vaccine option for their teens. Because of the ultra-cold storage requirements and the relatively short shelf-life, S7HD typically doesn’t utilize the Pfizer vaccine.”
The mobile pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics for teens will use the Illinois Department of Public Health's Wellness of Wheels (WOW) vans to provide the traveling clinic space to administer the vaccines.
The health department says teens and parents will have to wait the required 15-minutes after getting the vaccine, but can do so in the comfort of their own car parked nearby.
This unique 'rolling clinic' gives parents and their teens an opportunity to easily get vaccinated together, closer to home.
The health department says while not that many teens have been hospitalized from COVID-19 infections, it's important to remember they can just easily catch the virus, spread it to other, and suffer severe or long-lasting impacts to their health.
“Teens face a lot of exposure risks for COVID-19,” Ryder said. “For instance, many competitive close-contact sports are starting back up and teens usually work seasonal summer jobs that could put them in higher-risk positions interacting with the public, like food service or retail stores.”
Vaccines will be provided on a walk-in basis to the first 100 individuals. Everyone 16 and older who lives or proves they can work in Illinois is eligible to get vaccinated.
For questions about COVID-19 or locations of COVID-19 vaccine clinics, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit them on Facebook and online at www.southern7.org