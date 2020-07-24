(WNDU/NBC News) — “You can save the life of someone’s dad.”
So reads the obituary for 46-year-old Jeffrey Munn.
His children, Oliver and Avian Munn, used their father’s obituary to make a public plea for mask wearing and social distancing.
Their father died from COVID-19 in a nursing home on July 20.
Munn, who battled multiple sclerosis for six years, succumbed to COVID-19 in three weeks.
“It makes me upset when people take it so lightly or they think they don’t have to wear a mask because it’s their freedom or whatever and they think it’s like pro-American or something, you’re not pro-American if you’re not wearing a mask, you’re pro-you. You’re not treating your other Americans with respect,” 16-year-old Oliver Munn says.
"You’re purposely putting other people’s lives on the line for your amusement, and if you turn this into a joke then you’re just making other people suffer,” Avian adds.
