CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Thursday evening, the Kentucky Department for Public Health will release the state's incidence rate map for in-person classes in schools. That map will provide color coded guidance for communities across the state.
It's week five for the Crittenden County School District. Students wear masks, practice social distancing, and have assigned seats on the bus. Superintendent Vince Clark said they encourage the community to take precautions.
"Join us in masking, and social distancing and taking temps and washing their hands, using sanitizer," Clark said. "So that we can not only be open but stay open."
Green, yellow, orange and red zones are all part of Kentucky's new guidance for in-person classes. It's based on a weekly average of case numbers per 100,000 people in the county. Green is the best, with the smallest number of restrictions.
The red zone means students should do remote learning only. Clark said Crittenden County is in the yellow.
"We had to be prepared at some point to possibly pull back and have students go virtual," Clark said. "That's something that we're prepared to do. We've been prepared to do that since August 25 when we started our in-person learning."
Calloway County Deputy Superintendent Josh McKeel said they're in the orange zone. McKeel believes it's critical to keep up with the changing information to protect students.
"Keeping the community informed about where we are, being able to make educated decision based on accurate data and what the numbers are saying here in our local community and then using that information to make decisions," McKeel said.
Both superintendents hope they can continue learning the way they have been.