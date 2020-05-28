PADUCAH — School districts are facing uncertainties as they plan for the upcoming academic year.
From funding concerns, to what the school year will look like, the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact is still unknown.
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively said it's too early to tell how COVID-19 will impact the district's finances. He said it depends on any state budget cuts and local tax dollars. Shively said the district will adjust as needed.
"We know we're going to have to be great stewards for our taxpayer dollars," Shively said. "We know that we're potentially have to say no to some awesome things. But we're very committed to ensuring our children continue to grow academically, socially and emotionally and meeting their needs."
Shively said the district received money from the federal CARES Act. He said no sports or extracurricular activities will be cut, and whatever changes they may have to make will be in the best interest of all students.
While there's uncertainty about how COVID-19 can impact school's finances, there's also uncertainty about what the classroom will actually look like.
Shively said for now the school year will begin Aug. 12. He said they're looking into a hybrid method combining a traditional classroom setting with online instruction. Shively said nothing is certain.
"We're envisioning all different types of opportunities to deliver education services for our children," Shively said. "And the more information we get going forward, the better decision we'll make on what that really needs to look like for Paducah Public Schools."
He does know this: they'll do the best they can for their students.
Several superintendents from other local school districts say they're facing similar challenges. McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter said they'll be conservative with their budget.
He said next week they'll start collecting feedback from parents and the community to see what the upcoming school year can look like.