MAYFIELD, KY — This week, local school districts return to in-person instruction up to five days a week.
Paducah Public Schools will resume with four days a week in person. Mayfield Elementary students are attending in-person five days a week.
Little feet walked down the halls, and kids picked their food in the lunchroom Monday. Mayfield Elementary students are back in class five days a week. Anna Edwards is a teacher, and a parent of two students at the school.
"As a parent, I told my two this morning 'You know, it's going to be a five day week,'" Edwards said. "And they were excited. They did not groan and moan. They were ready. They said 'Yay! We get to come five days.' They were ready."
As a teacher, Edwars believes in-person instruction helps students perform better.
"You just can't beat that teacher being the classroom, looking at those students and helping them in the classroom," Edwards said. "It's hard to beat that."
Precautions like social distancing, sanitizing, and masking will continue.
The academic calendar for next school year has already been approved. Superintendent Joe Henderson is hoping for a more traditional school year. But, things could change as the pandemic continues.
"It would be a blessing, for sure," Henderson said. "It's been very difficult on a lot of people — students, first and foremost, faculty, families in our community. It would be great if we get that opportunity."
Edwards knows her students and kids are ready to socialize each school day again.
The district is considering allowing middle school and high school students to return five days a week. Henderson said they chose to bring elementary students in full time, because cases were low and students don't switch classes throughout the day.