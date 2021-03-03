CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — The number of local children with hunger and poverty needs is growing because of the pandemic.
A new Save the Children report shows more than 20% of kids in our area are dealing with hunger.
From food, clothing, shoes, hygiene products and school supplies, the Family Resource Center in Carlisle County fills any need students may have. Program Director Allison Rogers is glad they can help.
"We're helping families that we don't normally help due to them losing their job or their hours being cut, so we are helping more families," Rogers said.
Because of the COVID-19 the pandemic, more students are receiving weekend snack bags from the center. The list went from 70 students last year to 120 this year.
Hunger also affects the kids academically.
"If they're worried about getting food that night, then they're not going to be focused on their school work," Rogers said. "So whatever... And that's why our center is here to eliminate any barriers that we can to keep students from learning."
The district has an outdoor pantry box for families to take food as needed. Community members also help to keep things stocked.
Crittenden County Schools also gives students food, clothes, and school supplies. Family Resource and Youth Services Center Coordinator Crystal Wesmoland said the district is now shifting its focus.
"Starting to team up with our principals and schools and our Board of Education," Wesmoland said. "And they are helping us try to figure out interventions and how to help get these kids to where they need to be academically, so they don't fall behind."
Rogers and Wesmoland each said they are grateful to make a difference in students' lives.
Family Resource and Youth Services centers across the area refer families to social and health services in the county where they live.