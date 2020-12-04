FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor called on school superintendents Friday to begin planning for the eventual distribution of coronavirus vaccines to their employees.
The latest development in the state’s plans to allocate the vaccine came as Gov. Andy Beshear reported more than 3,600 new coronavirus cases and 25 more virus-related deaths. Kentucky is approaching a milestone of 200,000 virus cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state’s initial shipment of about 38,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, expected in mid-December pending federal approval, will go to health care providers and nursing home residents and staff. After those groups, the state will then prioritize EMS workers and educators.
Beshear met virtually with school superintendents Friday, asking them to start preparing rosters of school personnel willing to be vaccinated.
“That recognizes the exposure (to the virus) that educators have within the building,” Beshear said. “But it also recognizes the absolute, critical importance of what they do and how much better in-person classes are.”
The Democratic governor said he’s unsure when educators will begin receiving vaccines.
Kentucky’s K-12 schools are under orders to halt in-person instruction. Middle and high schools will be required to continue remote instruction until January. Elementary schools can reopen Dec. 7 if they aren’t located in a red-zone county. Beshear said Thursday that 113 of Kentucky’s 120 counties are in the red zone — the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence rates.