McCracken County, KY — Kentucky reported 2,318 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state's total to more than 115,000 positive cases. School districts in the Local 6 area are making the decision to shift to all virtual learning. The Paducah Public and McCracken County school districts informed parents on Thursday the switch to online learning will start on Friday, November 6.
Alesha Broady has a sophomore at Paducah Tilghman High School. She believes a lot of parents and students in the district will have trouble with the change.
"A lot of them didn't have computers, which we were told that computers were on order. They didn't get them in," Broady said. "But there are still a lot of students that don't have the access to the internet, and they do not have access to a computer."
McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter cited an increase in the number of staff members in quarantine as the reason for the shift to virtual learning in his district.
Broady believes the move to an online classroom will help students prepare for online college courses. She's very concerned about the students who graduate at the end of the school year.
"Right now for those seniors this is very crucial. We're going to have a lot of seniors that are falling behind, and we do have a lot of seniors that are falling behind right now," Broady said. "It is very crucial for those seniors to get those grades so they can get on up out of here and they can go ahead and go to college."
Both school districts will make future decisions on in-person instruction on a week-by-week basis. They plan to reevaluate in-person instruction on Nov. 13.