WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A second person from Williamson County, Illinois, has died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department confirmed Sunday.
The case was a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions, the health department said in a news release Sunday afternoon.
The first COVID-19-related death in Williamson County was reported on May 6. He was a man in his 60s who the health department said contracted the illness while working in another county.
To date, 56 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Williamson County. Of that number, the health department said 44 people have recovered from the illness.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.