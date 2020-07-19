CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department announced the county's second death connected to the novel coronavirus disease on Sunday.
The first coronavirus-related death reported in the west Kentucky county was announced on April 7.
"We would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family," the health department shared Sunday in a statement about the second death.
The health department also announced one new COVID-19 case in Calloway County. That case brings the county's total number of cases to 123. Of that total, the health department said 96 cases have recovered.
Of the remaining cases, 21 people are isolated in their respective homes, and four are hospitalized.