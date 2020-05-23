SPRINGFIELD, IL — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin provided a virtual commencement address for the class of 2020 on Saturday.
"So, you're the class of 2020. Well, you're never going to forget what you're going through right now," Durbin said. "No one else that you know can match your stories when it comes to your graduation, and I want to thank your families and friends, and everybody across the state joins me in saying that we are proud of you."
Durbin went on to say that seniors were robbed of a lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic, like prom, sports, and final moments with friends. However, he said, "There's a light within your reach." He called the graduating class resilient and innovative.
Watch Durbin's full address: