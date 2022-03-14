Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has introduced an amendment aiming to get rid of Dr. Anthony Fauci's position as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The proposal would split NIAID into three separate national research institutes, each with its own head.
Paul, who has repeatedly criticized and traded barbs with Fauci over the course of the pandemic, said in a statement Monday that “We’ve learned a lot over the past two years, but one lesson in particular is that no one person should be deemed 'dictator-in-chief.' No one person should have unilateral authority to make decisions for millions of Americans."
The senators' proposed amendment would split the NIAID into three institutes, one focusing on allergic diseases, one focusing on infectious diseases and one focusing on immunologic diseases. Each would have its own director, appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. Each director would be limited to a five-year term.
Paul has repeatedly expressed disapproval of lockdowns, mask mandates and other restrictions aimed at reducing the virus' spread. The senator's YouTube account was briefly suspended last August for videos making false claims regarding masks.
In January, Fauci accused Paul of making false accusations against him purely for political gain.
"What happens when he gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue is that all of a sudden that kindles the crazies out there and I have life — threats upon my life — harassment of my family, and my children, with obscene phone calls because people are lying about me," Fauci said during a hearing on the omicron variant in January.
"So I asked myself, 'Why would a senator want to do this?' So, go to Rand Paul's website and you see, 'Fire Dr. Fauci,' with a little box that says, 'contribute here.' You can do $5, $10, $20, $100," he said. "So you are making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain."