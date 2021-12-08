WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate approved a resolution Wednesday overturning the Biden administration's requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing.
The Democratic-led House is unlikely to take it up, which means the mandate would stand, though courts have put it on hold for now.
Still, the vote gave senators a chance to come out against a policy that they say has sparked fears back home from businesses and from unvaccinated constituents who worry about losing their jobs should the rule go into effect.
Lawmakers can invalidate certain federal agency regulations if a joint resolution is approved by both houses of Congress and signed by the president, or if Congress overrides a presidential veto.
That's unlikely to happen in this case.