CARBONDALE, IL — Several southern Illinois restaurants have chosen to voluntarily close because of COVID-19 spikes in the region. Employees of some of those restaurants tested positive for the virus.
Some restaurants that have had no positive cases, like Thai Taste, have decided to be temporarily suspend dine-in services as a precaution.
"We started finding out our local fellow restaurants were having positive cases and had to shut down operations. We are like 'It's spreading in the community. Let's not unnecessarily expose anybody to anyone else.' We decided to suspend indoor dining effective Monday," Thai Taste owner Tam Rachatanavin said.
Because the restaurant has been successful with curbside pickup and delivery, Thai Taste had only reopened for indoor dining for a week before deciding to close the dining room again. Rachatanavin said restaurants can take every precaution possible, and it still might not be enough.
"You can take all the precautions you can like — disinfecting between every customer, cleaning, distancing, practicing hygiene — and you can still get cases. It's a bunch of strangers in a room together," said Rachatanavin.
Neighbor Imani Boone feels returning to curbside delivery is the right thing to do.
"It's so risky. Everything should be shut down right now. The reason why we are having another flare-up is because they reopened things back up," said Boone.
Rachatanavin said when community spread declines he will consider reopening the dining room.
"If it's months or a year, so be it," said Rachatanavin.
Until then, customers will have to enjoy their food at home. Rachatanavin said he plans to continue to intensify his restaurant's cleaning procedures while the dining room is closed.