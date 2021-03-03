ULLIN, IL — Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, is hosting a regional COVID-19 vaccination site in partnership with the Illinois National Guard and the state's department for public health.
In a news release Wednesday, the college says it's providing space for the Guard members, who have been deployed under the direction of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Weekly vaccinations at the college began Wednesday, and are scheduled to continue on Wednesdays each week during an increased push to get more Illinois residents vaccinated.
"We are honored to host the National Guard on our campus and to assist with the vaccination efforts in our region," Shawnee College President Dr. Tim Taylor said in a statement. "Shawnee College values our partnership with the local community and wants to ensure we take every opportunity available to provide for the needs of our district residents."
To register to receive vaccination during these events, visit the Southern 7 Health Department online at https://www.southern7.org/coronavirus-covid-19.html.