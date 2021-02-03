PADUCAH — While the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated some businesses, a few have thrived.
Restaurants and retail businesses were some of the first to experience mandatory shutdowns, but using signs to remind people about masking up and social distancing has helped them reopen.
Those signs have kept printing companies like Paducah Printing booming. Zack Winding, the lead printer at Paducah Printing, said pandemic-related signs have become vital to business.
"Being able to tell people that you are open, that you are closed right there before you come in, showing if you have mask guidelines, you know, different things," Winding said.
Winding operates the printing machines by himself, but a team of people at Paducah Printing, in conjunction with Horizon Media Group, help put the signs and decals together.
"We have restaurants, we have just different organizations from around town. It's literally across the board, just about anyone and everyone that needs a sign," Winding said.
He said it will be nice when the business returns to normal sign requests, but for now they're thankful for the unexpected businesses because of COVID-19 safety measures.