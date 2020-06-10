CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Healthcare said poverty levels have increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SIH awarded 18 grants Wednesday help the regional social services organizations that assist low-income households in their communities.
Businesses might be opening up, but the pandemic is far from over. Social service agencies are still trying to keep up with the need in the community.
"There is an increase in food needs. People are not receiving as much money on their paychecks," said SIH Foundation Director Jill Gobert.
To help out, the SIH COVID-19 Relief Fund raised $61,000 through the SIH Foundation. They gave 18 social service organizations, like the Carbondale Warming Center, $1,000 grants. Warming Center Coordinator Carmalita Cahill said this will help them keep their doors open.
"That $1,000 allows us to keep the safe place going to keep these services going for our guests who are already going through some of the worst times of their life being in the situation that they are in. You add the pandemic on top of it, or the thought of having that, or testing for that and having the days of not knowing that can be so weight-bearing on somebody," said Cahill.
Other organizations are using the funds to buy food and supplies.
SIH Foundation Director Jill Gobert said it's important that the foundation work to address the needs in the community.
"We definitely help our patients, but we help the community before they are our patients. We want to make sure the community is healthy at all times," said Gobert.
Cahill said she's grateful to the community for their support.
"The community should be proud, because they created this and they support this. They're caring for their fellow man in Carbondale that you don't often see," Cahill.
SIH has started taking applications and donations for round two of the grants. To find out how you can donate or apply visit sih.net/covid19-response/covid19-relief-fund.