Frontline health care workers in southern Illinois will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, after doses were delivered to the state's region 5 Wednesday.
Southern Illinois Healthcare held a briefing today, announcing that the healthcare system has received its first vaccine shipment. SIH says it will begin administering the vaccine to employees Thursday.
Casey Nelson, an associate medical director with SIH, discussed the vaccine's safety.
"The other thing that I have also heard a bit about this vaccine is that it can actually possibly give you COVID, and that is not true," Nelson said. "What this vaccine can do is it can produce these tiny little pieces of the virus, kind of like debris, that by themselves are useless."
SIH's chief operating officer says it's an exciting day for those who've been in the trenches, fighting against the pandemic for nine months.
"I think you'll see and feel a collective relief from our staff, physicians going forward, for everyone in health care — early Christmas or light at the end of the tunnel. I think everyone is excited about moving vaccines and treatments forward," SIH COO Bart Millstead said.
Video shows the Pfizer vaccine being delivered to SIH.
Hospital leaders say the vaccine will provide further protection for frontline workers, and help with the psychological stress of fighting the pandemic head on.