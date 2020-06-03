CARBONDALE, IL — Hospitals in southern Illinois are helping patients stay in touch with their families.
Hospitals dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are restricting visitors for patients. Kris Sherrill and her team at SIH developed a new role: a family connection coordinator. That person bridges the communication gap for patients and their families.
"What that role is going to do is identify with the patient's nurses which patients in our facilities really need help connecting virtually to their family members. That could be connecting with the cell phone they already have or maybe a FaceTime with their family," said SIH continuous improvement specialist Kris Sherrill.
That personal connection to family could be vital to a patient's recovery.
"We know that physical health and mental well being is better when they're allowed to talk to loved ones and have that touch from them" said Sherrill.
Some nurses were taking dozens of calls from patients families throughout the day, which was taking them away from caring for their patients.
"Obviously, we want the nurse to spend the time at the patient's bedside, not sitting at the computer reviewing charts and talking to the loved ones," said Sherrill.
Chief nursing officer Jennifer Harre said the coordinator will also help families be involved in patients' care.
"When the physician is coming around and talking about 'This is the plan for the day. This is what they need for their discharge,' That's why we want to make sure that a loved one is connected, so there is that continuity of care," said Harre.
This is the first week of the pilot program for the family connection coordinator. They are trialing the pilot program for two weeks. Currently, two people are in the role — one at Herrin Hospital and the other at Saint Joseph Memorial Hospital. If everything continues to go well, SIH will open it up to the entire system.