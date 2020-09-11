CARBONDALE, IL — Students at a local university can now be tested for COVID-19 on campus. Jackson County, Illinois, recently received a $2.8 million grant to expand COVID-19 testing to the county, including on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Starting Monday, students and faculty at SIU will be able to get tested for COVID-19 two days a week, regardless of whether they're showing symptoms. SIH President Rex Budde said he wants to make it as easy as possible for people to get tested.
"I just appreciate the fact that we are able to do something like this that helps the university out, which helps the region out. If we keep the students safe and we can keep it down and out of the community, everybody benefits," said Budde.
Before the grant, SIU was only able to test students who were experiencing symptoms. Most students had to go off-campus to get tested. Rae Goldsmith, the university's interim vice chancellor for development and alumni relations chief executive officer, believes offering on-site testing will be more convenient for students and faculty.
"It will be more efficient and open testing to more people. We know that will mean we are likely to see more positives, but the more we can identify, with the help of the health department and SIH, the more steps we can take to protect everybody," said Goldsmith.
Freshman Jasmine Overstreet said offering on-campus testing will make it easier for students like her who are new to town.
"I haven't gone out to seek anything, but I am new to Carbondale, so I wouldn't even know where to go. So, I think them having it here is great," said Overstreet.
An appointment is required for COVID-19 testing at SIU. Those who are showing symptoms are advised to call the health center. For more information about COVID-19 testing at SIU, click here.