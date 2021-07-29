CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois University Carbondale says nearly 80% of students, faculty and staff who responded to a survey from the university on COVID-19 vaccination report they've gotten their shots.
The university says it plans to use the survey to keep students safe when classes start next month.
SIUC sent the survey to 10,888 students; 1,656 filled it out. The survey was also sent to 3,109 faculty and staff members; 884 completed it.
Overall, 79.6% of respondents said they are fully vaccinated or they'll get their second shot before classes start. shot.
The university says 9.7% were waiting to see how the vaccine affects others or for full approval from the Food and Drug Administration before getting it. The vaccines have emergency use authorization, and an FDA official recently told CNN the vaccines have already gone through a "thorough scientific evaluation" in order to "meet FDA's rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality." The agency says it's working as quickly as possible to review applications for full approval.
SIUC says 6.8% of survey responded said they won't get vaccinated, and 2.5% answered "other."
The university on Wednesday announced it is requiring masks in shared spaces indoors, regardless of vaccination status, because the university is in an area with high transmission of the virus and low vaccination rates.
SIUC also recently launched a vaccine incentive program called "Protect the Pack," in which students who provide proof of vaccination are eligible for prizes.
Click here for more information on SIU Carbondale's Chancellor Vaccination Survey.