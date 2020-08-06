CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois University Carbondale students are preparing to move back on campus next week.
Union leaders representing tenured faculty and graduate assistants are calling for the university to commit to remote learning this fall, with the exception of courses that must take place on campus. Right now, the university offers courses in several formats, such as in-person, online and a hybrid model.
Surging COVID-19 numbers in Jackson County have members of the SIUC Faculty Association and GA United, which represents the university's graduate assistants, are calling to put safety first.
"We have to come up with one policy within the university that allows us all to keep safe, to keep each other safe, and to keep the community safe, and I think it's remote learning," said President of SIU Faculty Association Dave Johnson.
Right now, it's easy to practice social distancing on campus, because it's empty. Faculty member Dave Johnson is worried about what will happen when thousands of students return to campus. That's why the faculty and graduate assistant unions believe only courses that absolutely must be offered on campus should be offered in person.
"When you get a lot of people together, the risk of widespread transmission of this virus goes through the roof," said Johnson.
SIU Chief Executive Officer Rae Goldsmith said the university based its back-to-school plans on feedback from students and faculty.
"Both groups indicate a preference for face-to-face instruction when we can make it happen. Even so, we are going to have a lot of courses online," said Goldsmith.
Johnson said because of pandemic-related restrictions, students will already be losing out on the on-campus experience.
Student Nashawn Turner said he works better in the classroom. However, he supports remote learning because students not only pay for the education, they pay for the experience, and the pandemic will take away those opportunities.
"I think they will miss out on stuff. You come here for the lifetime experience of being around new people and see who you become as a person yourself," said Turner.
Dorm move-in dates for SIU students are Aug 12-16 and classes begin Aug 17th.