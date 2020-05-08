CARBONDALE, IL - Southern Illinois University graduates will celebrate their commencement virtually rather than in-person. The university is emailing links to a virtual graduation ceremony. Their spring commencement was postponed because of the coronavirus.
It's a feeling you'll never forget, that feeling of pride. After years of tough assignments and surviving finals week, walking across the stage on graduation day in front of thousands of people is the ultimate reward. This year, more than 2,000 SIU students will celebrate their graduations at home. SIU masters graduate Titania Mason calls it bittersweet.
"I was looking forward to it. You get to march in the ceremony. It's a different wardrobe. It's just a higher level of degree. I really worked hard for it," Mason says.
But the class of 2020 is not the only class in the school's history who had their graduation ceremony postponed. 50 years ago, the university closed the campus due to concerns about unrest related to the Vietnam War.
Rae Goldsmith with SIU said the postponement of that ceremony 50 years ago reminded them what the ceremony means to students and their families.
"We did learn it's an important ceremony. It's a critical point in our graduate's lives. It's when they're starting a new adventure. It's really important we find ways to recognize their achievements," Goldsmith says.
Mason says she appreciates the effort SIU is putting in to make sure the day is still special for graduates.
"Even though we all can't be together, they're trying their best as far as keeping us updated and keeping us aware of what's going on and still finding a way for us to celebrate. So I really commend the university for making the students feel special," Mason says.
Because no matter what, it's their day and they earned it.
SIU is currently looking at doing an in-person ceremony in August or December. They're also working with that graduation class from 50 years ago to do something special with them soon. Mason plans to celebrate her graduation with her family after the pandemic is over and it's safe.