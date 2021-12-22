CARBONDALE, IL – Southern Illinois University (SIU) Carbondale students are required to submit a negative Covid test before returning to campus for the spring semester, the school told students in an email Wednesday.
Students living on-campus are required to have a negative Covid test within 72 hours of returning to campus, or be tested on campus by Jan. 11.
Students living off-campus are required to take a Covid test on campus by Jan. 11.
SIU faculty and staff are required to complete a Covid test within 48 hours of returning to campus.
Classes are expected to resume Jan. 10.
According to SIU Carbondale, 77% of students and 84% of school employees are currently vaccinated.