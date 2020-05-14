CARBONDALE, IL -- The Southern Illinois University System announced they are working on plans for in-person classes on the Carbondale and Illinois campuses when classes meet for the fall semester in August.
SIU System President Dan Mahony sent out an email to faculty and staff confirming the plans Thursday. Mahony says both campuses will continue to follow Gov. JB Pritzker's guidelines outlined in his “Restore Illinois: A Public Health Approach to Safely Reopen Our State” plan.
Mahony also says the system-wide task force is working to address different issues involved in reopening campus, including large group events, COVID-19 testing, and health and safety in residence and dining halls.
“While our campuses are different and may be addressing issues in a different way, we share the same goal of maximum preparedness to provide peace of mind for everyone who will be studying, living and working on our campuses this fall," Mahony says.
The system's goal is to announce specific plans in place in mid-June to students, faculty and staff.