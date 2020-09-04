WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says six COVID-19 deaths reported in Williamson County Friday all stem from two long-term care facilities.
The deaths include two women in their 90s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s and two men in their 90s.
A COVID-19 death from a long-term care facility in Williamson County was also reported on Thursday — a woman in her 90s.
The health department also reported 57 new COVID-19 cases in its two-county region Friday, including 41 cases in Williamson County and 16 cases in Franklin County.
The Williamson County cases include three boys ages 10 and under, a teenage boy and five teenage girls, four women and four men in their 20s, a man and two women in their 30s, one man and four women in their 40s, four women and five men in their 50s, a man in his 60s, a woman and a man in their 70s, a woman and a man in their 80s, and a woman and a man in their 90s.
The Franklin County cases include one teen boy and seven teen girls, a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s, a woman and a man in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s.
To date, 1,039 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Williamson County, including 21 deaths. Franklin County has had 370 laboratory confirmed cases, including one death.
The health department reports that 564 people have recovered from the illness in Williamson County, and 239 people in Franklin County have recovered.