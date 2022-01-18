PADUCAH — Kentucky National Guard soldiers have arrived at Baptist Health Paducah to help amid the ongoing COVID-19 surge.
Last week, local health care workers told Local 6 the omicron variant is hitting the medical community hard. “This is the third surge, and the health care workforce is exhausted,” Baptist Health Paducah Vice President of Operations Craig Beavers said. Beavers said the hospital is bringing Guard members in to give staff members support and breathing room.
Tuesday afternoon, Baptist Health Paducah spokeswoman Laura Grumley tells Local 6 that six Guard soldiers have arrived in Paducah and completed hospital orientation. Five more soldiers, who are currently on another assignment, will join them later.
They have not yet started work, Grumley says, because there are hospital requirements they must complete before beginning their assignments.
The Guard soldiers will perform tasks like screening visitors, delivering meals and working logistical jobs.
“If we can get extra hands redeployed elsewhere, that goes miles,” Beavers told Local 6 last week.
