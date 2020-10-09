Six southern Illinois counties are on the state's "warning level" list for COVID-19 as of Friday.
This week, 26 counties across the state made the list, including the Local 6 counties of Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski, Saline and Union.
Massac, Pulaski and Saline were on the list last week. Counties that meet two or more COVID-19 risk indicators make the list, which is released each Friday.
On Friday, the Jackson County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases. To date, there have been 1,341 confirmed cases in the county, including 24 deaths. So far, the health department reports 1,254 of the county's cases have recovered from the illness enough to be released from isolation in keeping with CDC guidelines.
The Southern Seven Health Department also reported new cases in Johnson, Massac, Pulaski and Union counties Friday.
The health department reported eight new cases in Johnson County, one new case in Massac, three new cases in Pulaski and 12 new cases in Union.
To date, Johnson County has had 279 cases, 173 of which have recovered, the health department reports.
Massac County has had a total of 129 cases, including two deaths. The health department reports 77 people have recovered there.
Pulaski County has had 198 cases, including one death. There, 198 people have recovered so far.
Union County has had 601 cases, including three deaths. The health department reports that 413 of that county's cases have recovered so far.
The Egyptian Health Department reported eight new cases in Saline County on Friday. To date, the county has had 449 cases, including six deaths. So far, the health department says 281 people have recovered there.