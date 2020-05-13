JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department confirmed six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the southern Illinois county's total number of cases to 175.
The new cases include two men in their 20s, one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s and two men in their 60s, according to a news release from the health department.
All six patients are being placed in isolation.
The health department says there have been ten coronavirus-related deaths. Eight people have been released from isolation.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
Read the full news release from the Jackson County Health Department: