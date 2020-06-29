MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County on Monday.
The health department says the new cases bring the county's total to 158 since testing began, including three deaths.
The new cases include two men, ages 53 and 21, and four women, ages 23, 28, 20, and 31, according to the health department.
