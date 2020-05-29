JACKSON COUNTY, IL— Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Health Department said six females, including one under the age of 10, contracted the virus.
Ten males tested positive for COVID-19, including one under the age of ten, and one male in his eighties.
To date, 276 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county, including 10 deaths. Four people were released from isolation on Friday, bringing the total released to date to 194. Seventy-two active cases are currently being managed.
Read the full press release below: