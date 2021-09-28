Corporate leaders are far less bullish about the economic recovery than they were back in the spring — and they fear that vaccination holdouts could stall or even reverse the progress that has been made.
A new survey by the National Association for Business Economics, or NABE, found a marked pullback in expectations for economic growth and output, especially in the near term. Survey respondents expect real growth in gross domestic product for this year to come in at 5.6 percent at the median — a significant drop from the median 6.7 percent growth expected in May, when the survey was last conducted.
"The erosion of forecasts and confidence has really mirrored what our economists have been saying, because we brought down our Q3 GDP forecast from 7.0 to 5.6 percent," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. "We just feel that things don't look as rosy as they did before."
Nearly 2 in 5 NABE survey respondents said downside economic risk outweighs upside risk for the year, and just 16 percent said conditions are weighted toward the upside. The figures were reversed in May, when 56 percent ranked upside risk as a higher probability and just 15 percent said saw greater downside risk to the outlook.
The key difference, and the factor that is weighing on hopes for the recovery, is the resurgence of Covid-19 fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Everybody who was banking on the pandemic's receding over the summer has had to modify their expectations in the face of a public health crisis that shows no sign of abating.
"We all believed we were through the pandemic five months ago, and I believe that the variant has caught many people by surprise," said Joseph Heider, president of Cirrus Wealth Management. "As this lingers on, executives are becoming more concerned and asking, 'Are we going to have this under control?'"
NABE survey chair Holly Wade, executive director of the NFIB Research Center, said in the survey outlook report, "Panelists point to a variant of the coronavirus, against which the vaccines may be ineffective as the main downside risk." Nearly two-thirds of respondents identified that as the greatest downside risk to the economy, and 9 percent more cited slowing vaccine uptake as the most worrisome hurdle. A plurality of 44 percent said a faster vaccine rollout is the best chance for higher-than-expected economic gain.
Heider said: "Vaccine resistance is, I think, larger than many people anticipated. I think it's creating real concerns as to our ability to reach herd immunity. And when we don't have herd immunity, the unvaccinated are human petri dishes for the virus to mutate."
Although the virus represents the biggest threat to near-term business recovery, analysts said it is far from the only headwind corporations face. "There's just many more variables and unknowns than there were six months ago," said Dick Pfister, CEO of AlphaCore Wealth Advisory.
In addition to the threat of Covid and potential variants, Pfister said, companies and investors are monitoring other unfolding circumstances. The Federal Reserve is edging closer to ending its bond buying, and more policymakers have expressed openness to raising interest rates sooner. The financial peril faced by the heavily indebted Chinese real estate giant Evergrande is making investors nervous, he said, as they try to gauge whether the company's teetering on the brink of collapse was an isolated incident.