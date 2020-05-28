CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois businesses are preparing to reopen. To make things safer for customers and employees, many businesses are changing the way they would normally do things.
"In my entire 35-year career this has been the most difficult time I've ever dealt with," said Dirk Borgsmiller
Borgsmiller owns the Warehouse the Ultimate Gym in Carbondale. He said the pandemic has completely changed the way fitness centers operate.
"Where do people see the gym a year from now or two years from now? We are trying to be there. I think having tremendous spacing has a lot to do with it. People do not want to come in contact with people they don't know," said Borgsmiller.
To keep people safe, he's making renovations to his 30,000-square-foot gym to support social distancing rules. He's also having the gym professionally deep cleaned. Phase three of the state's plan to reopen begins Friday, but Borgsmiller plans to reopen the gym on Monday. They will offer outdoor classes with a maximum of 10 people, and one-on-one personal training will be available inside only.
"Large groups that are crammed together, those days are gone. Places that are ventilated have the ability to do outside classes. That's what we are trying to do here. I think that's the future,"said Borgsmiller.
Kampus Kuts is a popular barbershop in Carbondale. The business also plans to reopen Monday. Staff are using the few extra days to get their safety and sanitating plans together. Co-owner Shane said customers can expect changes like services offered by appointment only, deep cleaning, mandatory masks and gloves, and possible temperature checks. He said this is something everybody will have to get used to.
"I'm just glad we are getting things back to the norm. But I'm still cautious about it.We never thought the world would shut down like this.But now they're giving us the opportunity to open this thing back up. It's like is it going to be good or bad? We are going to do the best we can," said Shane.