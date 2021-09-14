WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL-- In an effort to improve vaccination rates across southern Illinois, John A. Logan College (JALC) is offering monetary incentives for students who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Tuesday, JALC will begin offering fully vaccinated students $200. Students must be enrolled in 3 credit hours this fall to be eligible.
Students can elect for the funds to be applied to their student account, distributed via direct deposit, on a reloadable debit card or by check.
To apply, students must bring their vaccination card to the school library. The deadline to submit information is Friday, Nov. 19.
According to JALC Vice President for Business Services Stacy Buckingham, Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds administered by the U.S. Department of Treasury can be used to pay for a vaccine incentive program.
“We began planning to offer this program from the Higher Education Relief Funds early in the semester as an option to encourage our students to get vaccinated against COVID19,” said Buckingham. “Because this is a public health emergency, we are allowed to use a portion of these funds for this program.”
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new covid policies in August that included vaccine mandates for Illinois educators.