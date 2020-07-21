Because of increasing COVID-19 cases in the region, Southern Seven Head Start has temporarily closed its Early Head Start Centers.
The closure went into effect Tuesday. The year-round program had resumed early this month after halting in March because of the pandemic.
The Southern Seven Health Department says packets of information and activities for parents and children will be sent home to the families affected by the closure. Staff members will also contact families to check in and assist them as needed.
It is not yet known when the Early Head Start Center program will reopen. However, the health department says families can continue to enroll their children in Early Head Start and Traditional Head Start, so they will be ready once on-site classes resume.
For more information, call 618-634-2297.