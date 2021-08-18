CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Healthcare will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 8 as a condition of employment, SIH announced Wednesday.
In a news release announcing the requirement, SIH says the new policy is "consistent with long-standing practices requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against serious infectious diseases for the safety of patients and staff."
The requirement applies to all SIH employees, including remote workers, as well as volunteers, students, non-employed medical staff, and others who provide services within SIH facilities. It affects inpatient hospitals, as well as outpatient and specialty practice facilities. SIH hospitals include SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Harrisburg Medical Center, SIH Herrin Hospital and SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro.
Employees who can't be vaccinated because of a medical condition, as specified by guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can request a medical exemption. SIH says employees will also be able to request a religious exemption.
Those who have not yet been fully vaccinated will be tested weekly for COVID-19 until they are fully inoculated. SIH says weekly testing is expected to begin on Sept. 10.
Additionally, because of the ongoing COVID-19 surge, SIH is reviewing elective surgeries on a case by case basis and limiting procedures that require overnight hospital stays. SIH says it's also temporarily limiting visitors to one visitor per patient per day.