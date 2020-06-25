MARION, IL — More than 230,000 restaurant workers across the state of Illinois lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Phase four of the state's reopening plan, which begins Friday, only allows bars and restaurants to have indoor dining at 25% capacity until there is a vaccine for COVID-19.
The owner of Riley's BBQ Smokehouse recently celebrated his one year anniversary of owning the business. Between a global pandemic and having to close his dining room and serve customers through drive-thru only orders, 2020 is certainly a year Blake Riley will never forget.
"If I can get through this, I feel like I have a good chance down the road," said Riley.
Riley said he's ready welcome customers back inside the building.
"We have been preparing so that when the customers come back that we are not only prepared ourselves to serve them, but that we have a clean and safe environment for them to come and enjoy a home cooked meal," said Riley.
To prepare, Riley remodeled the restaurant and spaced the tables 6 feet apart. He also put a heavy emphasis on cleanliness.
An additional step that Riley's BBQ Smokehouse has taken to cut down on cross contamination is providing a QR code on the restaurant's Facebook page that customers can use to look at the menu.
"Makes it a little more convenient for the customer, because they are only touching their phone. It also helps the staff spend more time with them instead of constantly cleaning menus," said Riley.
Being able to adapt is a big part of success. They plan to still accept orders through their drive through for customers that are not ready to dine inside yet.