MARION, IL — Southern Illinois restaurants will be able to welcome customers back on Friday. Restaurants will be allowed to seat customers outside as part of the state's reopening plan.
Business owners like John Brown, who owns John Brown's On The Square in Marion, Illinois, were busy Wednesday preparing before the reopening.
"We should be ready to go pretty soon here. We are scrambling. This all came together very quickly here. We are doing our best to get everybody back in line and get some people sitting in the ally and having a cocktail with us," said Brown.
To help businesses like Brown's, which don't have outdoor seating available, Marion Mayor Mike Absher issued an executive order to allow businesses to use city property for outside seating. Absher said it's important to give the businesses the support they need.
"These are my friends. These are the people I grew up with. We need them to thrive here. It's just a big part of our nature and goodwill here in Marion, and we want them back open as soon as possible," said Absher.
Businesses in Carbondale were also preparing to open. Global Gourmet owner Andrea Barclay said instead of trying to add seating on Jackson street, she's focused on working with what her business already has.
"Right now with what we have is probably the best way to ease into this, to be able to handle what the kitchen can do and what the front of the house can do, because we are short-staffed," said Barclay.
Restaurant owners ask customers to be patient as their businesses get back into their routines.
The city of Marion also made temporary changes to its liquor ordinance, allowing restaurants to serve alcohol outside of their business.