Generally, people in the Local 6 area who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 had to make an appointment to get their shot. Starting Monday, residents of several counties in southern Illinois may be able to get the vaccine without an appointment.
The Southern Seven Health Department says it will provide a limited number of walk-in vaccinations at the mass vaccination clinics throughout the region it serves. The health department says up to 100 walk-ins will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at each scheduled clinic, based upon each day's remaining vaccine supplies.
The walk-in availability will be provided in addition to scheduled vaccine appointments.
The health department says vaccine clinic locations and schedules will be posted online each week, but a department spokesperson also sent us the following list for the clinic times and locations.
- Monday 3/22:
- Union County — Main Street Center at 400 South Main St., Anna, IL 62906 — Moderna vaccine
- Massac County — Massac Head Start Building at 416 E. 9th St., Metropolis, IL 62960 — Moderna vaccine
- Tuesday 3/23:
- Alexander County — Mighty Rivers Worship Center at 1000 Poplar St., Cairo, IL 62914 — Moderna vaccine
- Union County — Main Street Center at 400 South Main St., Anna, IL 62906 — Moderna vaccine
- Pope/Hardin County — Golconda Job Corps at 345 Job Corps Road, Golconda, IL 62938 — Special Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine clinic only
- Wednesday 3/24:
- Pulaski County — Shawnee Community College main building at 8364 Shawnee College Road, Ullin, IL 62992 — Moderna vaccine
- Johnson County — Fellowship Baptist Church at 890 Senior Ave., Vienna, IL 62995 — Moderna vaccine
- Thursday 3/25:
- Pope/Hardin County — Golconda Job Corps at 345 Job Corps Road, Golconda, IL 62938 — Moderna vaccine
- Johnson County — Fellowship Baptist Church at 890 Senior Ave, Vienna, IL 62995 — Special Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine clinic only
- Friday 3/26:
- Massac County — Massac Head Start building at 416 E. 9th St., Metropolis, IL 62960 — Moderna vaccine
- Alexander County — Egyptian School at 20023 Diswood Road, Tamms, IL 62988 – Special Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine clinic only
To be vaccinated at one of the Southern Seven mass vaccination clinics, you must live in Illinois or have proof that you work in the state. The health department advises those who wish to be vaccinated to bring their driver's license or photo ID with them.
Starting next week, higher education employees ages 18 and up, religious leaders, food and beverage workers, construction workers, members of the media and government employees will also be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, before universal eligibility begins in Illinois on April 12.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through Southern Seven or through other providers in Illinois, visit covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov or by calling the state's appointment hotline at 833-621-1284 seven days a week. The hotline is open from 6 a.m. to midnight.
To call the Southern Seven Health Department directly to schedule an appointment, call 618-634-2297 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.