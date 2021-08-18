SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — The Southern Seven Health Department reported four new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, as well as 61 new cases across its seven-county region in Illinois.
The lives lost include a Pulaski County woman in her 60s, a Johnson County woman in her 70s, a Johnson County woman in her 60s and a Massac County woman in her 30s.
The health department says 111 lives have been lost to COVID-19 so far in the region it serves, including 34 in Union, 16 in Johnson, two in Pope, 10 in Hardin, seven in Alexander, five in Pulaski, and 37 in Massac.
All seven counties are in the orange level warning zone, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. That means those communities are experiencing signs of increased COVID-19 risk.
The health department encourages everyone to exercise COVID-19 safety precautions including masking and social distancing in public to help prevent further spread of the virus, even if vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that vaccinated individuals continue those measures if they live in communities experiencing high or substantial COVID-19 transmission.
To register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the Southern Seven Health Department, click here.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine providers in the Local 6 area, click here.