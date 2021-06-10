SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Thursday, for the first time in more than a year, the Southern Seven Health Department — which serves seven southern Illinois counties in the Local 6 area — reported no new COVID-19 cases.
In a news release, the health department said Thursday was the first day without at least one new case since April 1, 2020, when the region's first case was reported.
The southern seven region includes Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Pulaski and Massac counties.
To date, 103 lives have been lost to the virus in the southern seven region.
A map released by the health department Thursday shows the total number of cases and deaths each county has had to date: