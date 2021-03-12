The Southern Seven Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, March 16.
The clinic, which will be held at Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, will only provide the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The clinic is open to Illinois residents only, and vaccines will be provided by appointment only.
Appointments will be given to people in Illinois' 1B and 1B+ priority groups. That includes people 18-64 years old with specific health-complicating conditions, including:
- Obesity
- Diabetes
- Pulmonary Diseases
- Smoking
- Heart Conditions
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Cancer
- Solid Organ Transplant
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Pregnancy
- Persons with a Disability (Not otherwise covered in previous categories)
Appointments can be scheduled through the state's online vaccine registration system at covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov.