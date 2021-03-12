s7hd

The Southern Seven Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, March 16. 

The clinic, which will be held at Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, will only provide the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

The clinic is open to Illinois residents only, and vaccines will be provided by appointment only. 

Appointments will be given to people in Illinois' 1B and 1B+ priority groups. That includes people 18-64 years old with specific health-complicating conditions, including:

  • Obesity
  • Diabetes
  • Pulmonary Diseases
  • Smoking
  • Heart Conditions
  • Chronic Kidney Disease
  • Cancer
  • Solid Organ Transplant
  • Sickle Cell Disease
  • Pregnancy
  • Persons with a Disability (Not otherwise covered in previous categories)

Appointments can be scheduled through the state's online vaccine registration system at covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov.